Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Intel Celeron N3060 Braswell 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C8DF
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's $9 under what you'd pay for a refurb from Acer direct.) Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 2.5GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB SDRAM
- 16GB Optane Memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R0GH
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $289 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, 1TB hard drive
- 3 USB ports, HDMI output
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's $30 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "FIVEMORE" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949. Coupon code "SAVE380BIZ" drops it to $569. With free shipping, that's $100 under our expired mention from earlier today, $787 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $79 under last month's mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- electromechanical thermostat
- coated wire shelving
- flat back
- reversible door
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- Wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
AlphabetDeal via Google Express offers the Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner for $16.99 plus $2 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. (For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack for $31 in November.) This white noise machine features fully adjustable tone and volume, a nonslip base, and on/off switch.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital 2TB easystore Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- Data transfer rate of up to 5Gb/s
