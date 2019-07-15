New
Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook
$159 $229
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now

Tips
  • First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3060 Braswell 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB3-532-C8DF
