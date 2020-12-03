New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Ace the Interview Styles at Belk
What is it they say? Dress for success or dress for the job you want? If you're looking to step up your professional apparel game, (even if it is just from the waist up for Zoom meetings...) then this is the sale for you. Shop and save on blazers, tops, dresses, pants, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% off already discounted prices when you choose in-store pickup. Shop Now at Belk

  • Pictured is THE LIMITED Women's The New Drew Blazer for $29.43 with pickup ($80 off list).
