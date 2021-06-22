Ace Tool Sets at Ace Hardware: for $20

Shop four discounted sets and save up to 41% off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Ace 100-Piece Ratcheting Screwdriver and Bit Set for $19.99 ($10 off).
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
You can choose from
14 11 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69 $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
With Prime exclusive prices, save on screwdriver bit sets, mechanics tool sets, impact drivers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 100-Piece Master Set for $52 ($18 off).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on trimmers, washers, lawn mowers, blowers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on power tools, garden furniture, BBQs and more. Plus, Ace Rewards members bag an extra 15% off select items, plus earn 2X rewards by applying coupon code "ARDAY" in-cart. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Apply coupon code "ARDAY" to save an extra 15% off on over 10 garden items, with a maximum savings of up to $141. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Build-Well 6 ft. x 3 ft. Metal Horizontal Storage Shed without Floor Kit for $254.99 after coupon (low by $48).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Sign In or Register