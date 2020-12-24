Need a last minute tool gift? There are four discounted sets to choose from, and pickup is available today in many locations. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Ace 253-Piece High Speed Steel Drill and Driver Bit Set for $20 ($10 off).
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
The next best price we could find anywhere else is $49. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee.
- 14 different types of bits
Save on over 900 items from brands like Ryobi, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. If you're looking for a quick gift, click on "In Stock at Store Today" on the left side of the page to view products available at your local store. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $399 ($230 low).
Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 26-ft. PVC air hose included
- mounts to wall, ceiling, or floor
- Model: CMXZTSG1144NB
That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for pickup to dodge any shipping fees (which vary by ZIP).
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- storage rack
- Model: DR160145
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
Some items are discounted while others come with in-cart bonus tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join).
- These same members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (Otherwise, shipping rates vary.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 18V 6.5" Cordless Brushed Circular Saw Tool for $119.99 (which comes w/ $160 in tools).
Sign In or Register