Ace Rewards Offers at Ace Hardware: up to $100 for members

Choose from a selection of 240 items, including tool carts, power drills, smokers, hand tools, impact driver kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 7-1/4" Cordless Sliding Miter Saw for $229 ($60 off with Rewards).
-
Expires 6/30/2021
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 17,000 items in all categories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Many orders over $45 ship free. (Many under $45 also ship free, as marked.) For oversized items, shipping charges may apply no matter the price, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Install the Amazon Assistant extension into your browser of choice, and then use it (by clicking on the "a" icon in your browser) five times within 14 days to earn a $10 credit. Act fast, however - you'll have until June 17th if you'd like to get this credit in time for Prime Day. Shop Now at Amazon
- Amazon Assistant is available on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Android phones.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on decor, tools, grills, and more, with over 250 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Louisiana Grills Wood Pellet Grill for $649.99 ($150 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Sign In or Register