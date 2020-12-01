With some items, there's discounts. With others, you'll get gifts, such as extra tools or covers, free. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to signup.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Expires 12/24/2020
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
There are 12 sets from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita and you'll save up to $398. The free tool eligibility is marked on each item Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Combo Kit w/ free Compact Router and jigsaw for $599 ($428 off).
- Scroll down to the Ryobi section of the landing page and click "Shop All". On the subsequent page, scroll down and click through the "Get 1 free tool..." banner to see these deals.
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Save on grills & smokers, holiday decor, patio furniture, tools, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $119 ($30 low).
