Ace Hardware · 42 mins ago
Up to an extra $200 off for members
free delivery w/ $50
Rewards members can shop nearly 25 categories of items in this selection, including power tools, batteries, cleaning products, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- The extra savings are for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
LLPT Silicone Door Seal Strip
From $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
Features
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Amazon · 2 days ago
DeWalt 20V Batteries & Tools at Amazon
Up to 44% off
free shipping
Save on a small selection. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $165.12 ($4 low).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Jetpro 4-Jet Butane Lighter Torch
$8.44 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
Features
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Ope 24-in-1 Magnetic Screwdriver/Repair Tools Set
$5.99 $12
free shipping
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
Features
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
Ace Hardware · 2 days ago
Stanley 29" x 31" Sawhorse Set 2-Pack
$20 $55
pickup
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Ace Hardware · 1 day ago
Ace Hardware Clearance Sale
Discounts on tools, lighting, decor, and more
free delivery w/ $50
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Ace Hardware · 6 days ago
Frost King Plastic Faucet Cover
$5.99
pickup
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 95-Piece 1" Drill & Driver Bit Set
$20 $50
free delivery w/ $50
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
Features
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
