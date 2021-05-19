Ace Hardware Memorial Day Sale: tools from $18, grills from $130, etc
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Ace Hardware Memorial Day Sale
tools from $18, grills from $130, etc
Ace Rewards free shipping w/ $50

Save on over 150 items, including garden soil, tools, lights, chairs, grills, and more. (Certain items cost less for Ace Rewards members.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to sign up.)
  • Pictured is the Char-Broil Patio Bistro Electric Grill for $130 w/ Ace Rewards (low by $50).
  • Expires 5/31/2021
