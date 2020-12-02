Save on power tools, hand tools, and accessories from Craftsman, DeWalt, and Milwaukee. Plus, many items have an extra discount for Ace Rewards members, and BOGO offers throughout the sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members enjoy exclusive discounts, coupons, and delivery offers. Not a member? (It's free to join).
-
Expires 12/4/2020
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save on OBD2 scanners, generators, tool kits, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $95 (low by $65).
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
Save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Celebrations Cool White 26"/14" Yard Decor Penguins for $34.99 ($25 off).
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Sign In or Register