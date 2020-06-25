It's $10 under the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $25 shipping fee.
- two 12" F clamps
- two 6" F clamps
- two 6" spring clamps
- two 4" spring clamps
- eight 3" spring clamps
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That's about a buck less than you'd pay in local hardware stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" clamping capacity
- quick release trigger
- Model: 59100CD
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
Save on a selection of over 80 hand and power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Discounts on select items for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on hoses, mulch, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That's around $2 less than you'd pay for comparable oil in other local hardware stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Sign In or Register