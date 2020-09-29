New
Ace Hardware · 58 mins ago
Discounts on over 350 items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Ryobi One+ Power Tools at Home Depot
Save on power tools and more
free shipping
Beef up your home workshop or just pick up a couple of DIY tools and save. Discounts include: $15 off $149 or more; $30 off $199 or more; and $50 off $249 or more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge delivery fees, which start about $9.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Hand and Power Tool Special Buys at Home Depot
up to 58% off
free shipping
Save on DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, and Ridgid. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Most items ship free, but some require a $45 purchase for free shipping, and some require scheduled delivery.
Amazon · 2 days ago
3M High Strength Small Hole Repair
$7 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- for hole repairs up to 3" in diameter
Amazon · 1 day ago
Calculated Industries Blind Mark Drywall Electrical Box Cutout Tool
$25 $30
free shipping
You'd pay $4 more to have it shipped from any other store. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Three targets are included
- Model: 8105
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Craftsman 34" 4-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet
$200 $300
pickup
That's a savings of $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Stock varies and may be limited by zip code.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $126 shipping charge.
Features
- 75-lb. weight capacity per drawer
- keyed internal locking system
- recessed side handles
- Model: 00929906
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Marvel Prelit Spiderman On Tombstone Inflatable
$34 $40
pickup
That's a $6 savings. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.63 shipping fee.
Features
- self inflates
- LED lighting
- includes stakes, tethers, instructions
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Gemmy Prelit Witch In Cauldren Inflatable
$22 $26
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $9 shipping fee.
Features
- Self-inflates in seconds
- LED lights
