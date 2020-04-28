Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 21 mins ago
Ace Hardware Ace SmartFLO 100-Foot Premium Grade Garden Hose
$37 for members $47
curbside pickup

Keep your garden watered and your car washed, and save because this is the lowest price we could find by $13 for this hose. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops in-cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • anti-kink and triple frame technology
  • crush proof couplings
  • Expires 4/28/2020
