Ace Hardware 2-Day Sales Event: Double Rewards for Members

Save on power tools, garden furniture, BBQs and more. Plus, Ace Rewards members bag an extra 15% off select items, and they can double that saving on eligible items by applying coupon code "ARDAY" in-cart. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Save on everything from power tools to work-out gear to clothing and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on a wide range of categories, including electronics, small appliances, toys, video games, and patio items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Orders of $35 or more ship for free. (In-store pickup is also available on many items.)
Save on clothing, electronics, home decor, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Target
- up to $70 Apple watch and Airpods
- up to 50% off select Xbox games
- up to 50% off toys
- up to $130 off Dyson vacuums
Save up to $250 on select gaming laptops, up to $400 on select Samsung Galaxy phones, up to $500 on select big-screen TVs, and many other deals besides. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Save on decor, tools, grills, and more, with over 250 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Louisiana Grills Wood Pellet Grill for $649.99 ($150 off).
Sign In or Register