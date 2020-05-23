Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Ends Today
Ace Hardware · 45 mins ago
Ace Hardware 1 Million American Flags Giveaway
Free w/ no purchase necessary

In honor of fallen heroes, Ace Hardware is collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to provide one million 8" x 12" flags to customers for free (today only). A second flag will be donated to a local VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • Flags will be available in participating Ace stores, while quantities last.
  • Limit one 8” x 12” flag per customer.
  • No purchase necessary.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Store Events Ace Hardware
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register