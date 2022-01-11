You'll pay $8 more for a 50-pack of 39-gallon bags at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- Available for pickup only.
It's $4 off list for Ace Rewards members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges; Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50.
- easy grip handles
- weather resistant
- snap-fit lid
- Model: 2894-AC
That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
- scissor stand
- 50,000 hour LED life
- shatter-resistant polycarbonate lens
- Model: A-HX-WL1000
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
- compact head design
- Model: 2068120
Ace Rewards members bag $3 off. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
- 9" metal tray
- 9" plastic tray liner
- 9" heavy duty frame
- microfiber roller cover
- 1.5" angle sash brush
- Model: ACE RS1705 0900
Shop over 47,000 items from brands DeWalt, Kohler, LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, Hampton Bay, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $1. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
- Pictured is the Hull Master 400-lb. Capacity 1" x 15 Foot Ratcheting Tie Downs 4-Pack for $8.99 ($5 off).
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine White Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
Find savings on over 60 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
Save 60% off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
- 50 bulbs
- Model: 47621-71
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
Ace Rewards members save $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
