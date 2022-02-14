That's a total savings of $3 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- This deal is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? It's free to join.
- treats up to 5,000-sq. ft.
- kills dandelions, chickweed, white clover, and most common broadleaf weeds
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Ace Rewards members save $5 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- measuring cup included
- adjustable nozzle
- 12" wand
- Model: 20192
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Patio Sling Seat Rocking Chair for $209.52 ($23 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a plethora of items from brands like ALPS Mountaineering, Hydro Flask, Big Agnes, Coleman, and many more. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent for $257 ($172 off).
That's around $30 less than you'd pay for a similar 3-lb. bee enclosure elsewhere. (A savings of roughly 0.3 cents per bee!) Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Shipping restrictions apply to many states – note the info under the price.
- The last day to order lives bees is March 15.
- You know we had to link to the thing.
- Tune in next spring for more
- includes cage, temporary feed, queen and 3 lbs. of bees (approximately 10,000 to 12,000)
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
- smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
- top mounted cooking thermometer
- 133 sq. in. cooking surface
- stainless grate
- Model: SCS-K15B
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $4 off list for Ace Rewards members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- easy grip handles
- weather resistant
- snap-fit lid
- Model: 2894-AC
That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- scissor stand
- 50,000 hour LED life
- shatter-resistant polycarbonate lens
- Model: A-HX-WL1000
Ace Rewards members save $3. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Available in Red or Mint.
- synthetic leather palm
- touchscreen compatible
- padded knuckles
- adjustable wrist strap
- machine washable
It's free to sign up if you don't have a membership; it'll save you $2 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
