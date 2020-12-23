New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Accessory Gifts at Belk
under $25
extra 5% off w/ pickup

There's a selection of almost 700 accessories on sale, including scarves and wraps, sunglasses, hats, belts, and more. Shop Now at Belk

  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to get items in time for Christmas and score an extra 5% off. Alternatively, shipping is free for orders over $49.
  • Pictured is the New Directions Lurex Ruffle Ruana Wrap for $20.28 (a $24 low with pickup).
