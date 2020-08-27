New
extra 10% off in cart when purchased w/ sale items
free shipping w/ $75

Save on insoles, water bottles, socks, caps, masks, and yes even a sensory play mat for kids. To get this deal, add a select accessory to select purchases of a sale item. The discount appears automatically in cart.

Otherwise, if buying accessories without a sale item, you do get half off shipping with no minimum spending. Shop Now at Keen Footwear

  • Shipping adds $10, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. (Alternatively, you'll get half off accessory purchases as mentioned above.)
