Access Denied · 51 mins ago
Access Denied RFID Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet
$13
free shipping w/ Prime

Access Denied via Amazon offers its Access Denied RFID Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS30" together with the clippable coupon code on the product page drops that down to $12.59. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now

Features
  • RFID blocking
  • measures 4.3" x 2.75"
  • 4 credit card slots, 1 ID window, and 1 cash compartment
  • Code "DEALNEWS30"
  • Expires 9/8/2019
