Access Denied via Amazon offers the Access Denied Men's Bifold Leather Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS19" cuts it to $17.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
- three card slots, ID window, cash slot, and one pull tab card slot
- RFID blocking
Bqool Group via Amazon offers its Fidus Mini Compact Umbrella in several colors (A1-Black pictured) for $16.99. Coupon code "YBMB24HP " drops the price to $11.89. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 95% UV protection
- 8 ribs
- dries instantly
Deserti Brands via Amazon offers their Deserti Passport Cover RFID-Blocking PU Leather Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.98. Coupon code "UJP2ZYPR" drops the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- PU leather
- 3 card slots
- pockets for passport, boarding pass, and 1 hidden pocket
AoDeDuo via Amazon offers the Isnowood UV Cooling Arm Sleeve 3-Pair Pack in three colors (Black pictured) for $13.99. Coupon code "J5MWQYJX" drops that to $9.37. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in September. Buy Now
Arwtek via Amazon offers the ARW Carbon Fiber RFID Blocking Wallet in Black01 for $22.99. Coupon code "CUKOGNJG" cuts the price to $11.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- RFID blocking front pocket
- coin box
- cash holder
- 3.3" x 2.2" x 0.3"
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 41% off a selection of Casio watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Shop Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
Sign In or Register