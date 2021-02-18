New
Free
That's the best price we could find by $6. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- indie, racing, arcade game
Steam · 1 wk ago
XCOM 2 for PC
$5 $60
That's the cheapest this strategy classic has ever been, and a low now by $47. Buy Now at Steam
- You can also get the nigh-essential War of the Chosen expansion for $9.99 (a $25 low).
- PC Gamer gave it 94/100: "Exceptionally tough, rewarding strategy and a masterful reworking of the XCOM formula. We'll play this forever."
GOG · 2 days ago
GOG Platformers Galore Sale
up to 90% off
Save on a variety of game downloads for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Shop Now at GOG
- Pictured is Horace for PC for $7.49 ($8 low).
New
Epic Games Store · 41 mins ago
Rage 2 for PC (Epic Games)
free
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything
