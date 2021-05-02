Abound Women's Cozy Mock Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress for $9

New
Nordstrom Rack · 59 mins ago
$8.99 $30
free shipping w/ $89
That's a savings of $21 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $89 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available in very select locations).
- available in Beige Layered Leopard
Details
Comments
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Lands' End Men's Non-Iron Dress Shirts
$9.96 $70
free shipping w/ $25
Choose from six styles with a savings of $60 on each. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shiping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Men's The Ultimate Commuter Non-Iron Performance Tech Check Dress Shirt for $9.96 ($60 off).
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Lovesfay Women's Rockabilly Dress
$8.49 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "V8G7Y4YD" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White and Blue.
- Sold by Lovesfay via Amazon.
Tbdress · 1 wk ago
TBDress Dress Sale
up to 88% off
free shipping w/ $109
Save on an enormous selection of dresses for all occasions. Shop Now at Tbdress
Tips
- Shipping starts at $14, but orders $109 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the TBDress Women's Pleated Sleeveless Asymmetrical Maxi Dress for $23.67 ($11 off).
If you're stocking up, coupon code "SV12" takes $12 off orders $109 or more. Additionally, automatic discounts of up to $50 are given in checkout for orders $159 or more.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Uimlk Women's Strapless Long Floral Maxi Dress
$16 $31
free shipping
Apply code "50S6XLJW" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Uimlk via Amazon.
- Set 4 drops to $19.99 via the same code.
- Available in several colors (Set-10 pictured).
Nordstrom Rack · 3 wks ago
Nordstrom Rack Clearance
up to 92% off
free shipping w/ $89
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Nordstrom Rack · 23 hrs ago
New Markdowns at Nordstrom Rack
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $89
The banner says up to 70% off, but there's actually discounts as high as 95% in this sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
New
Nordstrom Rack · 39 mins ago
Men's Running & Active Shoes at Nordstrom Rack
up to 58% off
free shipping w/ $89
Save on over 200 men's styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Harden Vol. 4 Su Casa Basketball Shoe for $77.97 ($52 off)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Nordstrom Rack Sneaker Sale
up to 81% off
free shipping w/ $89
Save on an enormous selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Flex Experience 10 Running Shoes for $49.97 (low by $15).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register