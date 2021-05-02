Abound Women's Cozy Mock Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress for $9
New
Nordstrom Rack · 59 mins ago
Abound Women's Cozy Mock Neck Long Sleeve Knit Dress
$8.99 $30
free shipping w/ $89

That's a savings of $21 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $89 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available in very select locations).
  • available in Beige Layered Leopard
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom Rack Abound
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5 Under $10
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register