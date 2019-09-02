Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the AZ Patio Heaters 28" Propane Fire Pit Table with Arctic Ice Glass, Lid, and Cover in Matte Black for $139.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $136.59. That's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the DuctlessAire 24,000 BTU Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heat Pump for $1,229. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $330. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bold Flame Electric Space Heater in Glossy Red for $55 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, $45 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bold Flame 28" Electric Fireplace Heater in Chestnut for $89 with free shipping. That's $61 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
