New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
AZ Patio Heaters 28" Propane Fire Pit Table w/ Arctic Ice Glass, Lid, and Cover
$137 $200
free shipping

Walmart offers the AZ Patio Heaters 28" Propane Fire Pit Table with Arctic Ice Glass, Lid, and Cover in Matte Black for $139.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $136.59. That's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 41,000-BTUs
  • 14" x 14" burner
  • battery-operated pulse ignition
  • easy-access door in base to conceal propane tank
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Heaters Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register