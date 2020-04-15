Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
StackSocial · 59 mins ago
AWS Cloud Essentials Course
$12 $13
online access

That's $188 off list for this quick crash course on AWS Cloud Practitioner and AWS Technical Essentials. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DN10" to get this price.
Features
  • 13 lectures and one hour of content
  • lifetime access
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN10"
  • Expires 4/15/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Software StackSocial
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register