Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
AT&T TV + Internet · 1 hr ago
AT&T TV + Internet FirstNet Network Service for Nurses and Physicians
3 months for free

With plans starting at $11 per month, that's a savings of at least $33. Shop Now at AT&T TV + Internet

Tips
  • Those that already have a FirstNet Mobile – Responder plan will automatically receive the 3-month service credit on a smartphone or tablet line of service.
  • New subscribers are also eligible.
Features
  • reliable, highly secure, interoperable, and innovative public safety communications platform
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cell Phones AT&T TV + Internet
AT&T Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register