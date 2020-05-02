Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom · 1 hr ago
ASTR The Label Women's Floral Print Dress
$40 $89
free shipping

It's $49 under what ASTR charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom

Tips
  • It's available in several colors (Pink Garden Floral pictured).
Features
  • 93% polyester / 7% Lurex metallic fibers
  • dry clean
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register