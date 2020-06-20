New
Nordstrom · 1 hr ago
$30 $89
free shipping
It's $10 under our May mention and $50 under what ASTR charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Tips
- It's available at this price in Pink Garden Floral in sizes from XS to M.
Features
- 93% polyester / 7% Lurex metallic fibers
- dry clean
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Uniqlo · 20 hrs ago
Uniqlo Women's Ribbed Crew Neck Short-Sleeve Flare Dress
$10 $30
free shipping
That's $20 off and an exceptional price for a shipped dress from this vendor. Buy Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- Available in several colors (Natural pictured).
Uniqlo · 20 hrs ago
Uniqlo Women's Mercerized Cotton V-Neck A-Line Dress
$15 $20
free shipping
Save $5 off list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- Available in several colors (Red pictured) in select sizes from XXS to XL.
French Connection · 2 days ago
French Connection Dress Sale
40% off
$8 shipping
Apply code "DRESSUP40" to save on over 100 styles. Shop Now at French Connection
Boston Proper · 1 mo ago
Boston Proper Women's Tie Front Crepe Dress
$18 $90
free shipping
Dress to impress with this deal that is a savings of 80% off the list price and and incredible price for a Boston Proper dress. Buy Now at Boston Proper
Tips
- It's available in Red, Black,
or Blue (pictured).
- Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" to score free shipping.
Nordstrom · 1 wk ago
Nordstrom Clearance Sale
up to 76% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of apparel, accessories, and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Nordstrom · 1 wk ago
Nordstrom Father's Day Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Brands include Nike, Ralph Lauren, Ray-Ban, adidas, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Nordstrom · 1 wk ago
TOPO Designs Classic Rover Backpack
$59 $99
free shipping
That's $40 less than TOPO Designs' direct price. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- 13" padded laptop compartment
- water-repellent nylon
- adjustable straps
Sign In or Register