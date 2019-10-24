New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger D OC 8GB Video Card
$357 $420
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $46.

  • Sold by TheKeyKey via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "KEY63" to get this deal.
  • 1,650 MHz core and 1,905 MHz boost clocks
  • 8K HDR 60Hz digital maximum resolution
  • AMD Eyefinity technology
  • Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR
  • 1 HDMI 2.0b
  • 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC 1.2a
  • PCI Express 4.0 support
  • Metal back plate with dual fan
  • Code "KEY63"
  • Expires 10/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
