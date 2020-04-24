Open Offer in New Tab
ASRock Radeon RX 5700 CHALLENGER D OC 8GB Video Card
$300 $320
free shipping

  • This item is on backorder.
  • Coupon code "VGAPCARK223" bags this price.
Features
  • It comes with Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition.
  • 1515 MHz core clock boostable to 1750 MHz
  • 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM
  • PCI Express 4.0
  • one HDMI 2.0 port & three DisplayPort 1.4 ports
  • Model: RX 5700 CHALLENGER D 8G OC
  • Code "VGAPCARK223"
