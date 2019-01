up to 1,424mHz core clock speed

HDMI, DVI, and 3 DisplayPort outputs

2,304 stream processors

DirectX 12 and openGL 4.5 compatibility

NeweggFlash offers the ASRock Phantom Gaming D Radeon RX 580 8GB Video Card bundled with an AMD $100 gift card for two PC games for $199.99. Apply coupon code "NEFPBC39" and redeem this $20 mail-in rebate to yield a price of. With, that's a total savings of $135 and the lowest price we could find. You choose two games from Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, or Devil May Cry 5. Deal ends January 24. Features include: