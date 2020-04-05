Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a wide range of activewear and shoes for the whole family, with prices starting from $5. Shop Now at eBay
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $4 under last month's mention, the best we've seen, and a low by at least $15 now. Buy Now at Nike
Save on nearly 30 items on sale. Shop Now at Birkenstock
That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
That's half off at $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
