Rakuten · 35 mins ago
ASICS Women's Gel-Torrance Running Shoes
$28 w/ $7 in Rakuten Super Points $35
free shipping

Assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of $16, and the best we've ever seen. (We saw it for $28 without the points in last month's mention.) Buy Now

  • Sold by ASICS via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "APPAREL20" bags this price
  • You'll bag $6.75 in Rakuten Super Points
  • available in Indigo Blue in select sizes from 5 to 11
  • Code "APPAREL20"
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
