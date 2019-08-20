New
Rakuten · 42 mins ago
ASICS Women's GT 2000 6 Running Shoes
$48 $90
free shipping

ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's GT 2000 6 Running Shoes in Black/Coral for $59.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $47.96. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (That's a low today by $42.) Buy Now

Features
  • Available in select sizes from 5.5 to 11
Details
Comments
  • Code "APPAREL20"
