BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in Charcoal for $111.50. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $89.20. Plus you'll bag $13.35 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $14 under our mention from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $34.) Buy Now