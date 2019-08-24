Personalize your DealNews Experience
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Black/Imperial for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.97 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price now by $5, although most charge $41 or more. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Unisex Tiger Gel-Diablo Shoes in Black/Yellow for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $31.99. Plus, you'll bag $3.41 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 6 Running Shoes in several colors for $44.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $35.96. Plus, you'll bag $3.85 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find $7. It's also best outright price we've seen. (We saw it for the same price with a buck more in points last month.)
Update: It now includes $8.75 in Rakuten Super points. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cole Haan Men's Nantucket Loafers in several colors (Gray Canvas/Blue Leather pictured) from $28.22 with free shipping. That's up to $32 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Mai Shoes in White or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $27.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.97 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's a savings of at least $15, and the second best price we've ever seen. ( Also, most stores charge $52 or more, which would be a savings of $27 altogether.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's GT 2000 6 Running Shoes in Black/Coral for $59.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $47.96. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (That's a low today by $42.) Buy Now
