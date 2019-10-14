Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $3 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $42. (For further reference, we saw them in another color for $36 with $9 in Rakuten Points three weeks ago.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most sellers charge over $65. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $3 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now at eBay
