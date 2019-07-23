ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39. Plus, members bag $9.40 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. ( It is a low today by $26.) Buy Now
- You must be signed in to get the points.
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply the code and get the points.
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 13
ASCIS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 6 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Phantom/Grey pictured) for $44.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. Plus, you'll bag $7 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $7 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Available in select medium and extra-wide sizes from 7 to 13
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in Stone Grey/Birch or Light Indigo/ Feather Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Alpine XT Running Shoes in Grey or Peacoat for $49.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $39.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 15
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Nordstrom Rack continues to offer the Robert Wayne Men's Utah Derby Shoes for $24 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge over $100. Buy Now
- select sizes from 9 to 11.5
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 50% to 70% off select styles during its Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" bags $1 shipping, and orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. Thanks to the included $5.40 in Rakuten points, that's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) They're available in sizes 7 to 14. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver
or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $5.40 in Rakuten points, that's $5 under our mention from last month and the the lowest price we could find by $37. They're available in select men's sizes from 4 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Women's Gel Torrance Running Sneakers in Indigo Blue for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $31.99. Plus, you'll bag $7.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $39.) Buy Now
- Available in most sizes 5.5 to 12
Sign In or Register