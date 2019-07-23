Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39.
Plus, members bag $7.60 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's a low by $18.
Update: The points offer is no longer available, but this is a still a strong price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $33.
Update: The points offer has expired, but these shoes are still at a $33 price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 13
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's GEL-Quantum 180 3 Running Shoes in Stone Grey/Carbon for $38.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $31.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20, although most retailers charge at least $75. Buy Now
- available in sizes 6 to 11
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in Stone Grey/Birch or Light Indigo/ Feather Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60.
Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from two days ago, $76 off list, $7.52 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen.
Update: The points offer is now expired, but this is still a strong deal for five Under Armour T-shirts. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Sainty International Zombie 16" Steel Tool Box for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- nickel-plated steel latch and hinge
- full-length tote tray
- heavy duty steel handle
- Model: 24-059
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the Evapolar evaCHILL Evaporative Air Cooler and Humidifier in White for $96.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cools that down to $77.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- portable with handle
- leak-proof
- up to 9 hours of use per full tank
- cools, humidifies, and filters dust
- cools areas up to 45 sq.ft.
- Model: EV-500W
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99. Coupon code "DELL45" cuts it to $214.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $75.) Buy Now
- 4K native resolution
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, more)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI ports
- LG ThinQ AI compatibility (requires an LG Magic Remote)
- Model: 43UK6500AUA
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Alpine XT Running Shoes in Grey or Peacoat for $49.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $39.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 15
Sign In or Register