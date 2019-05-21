ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "DNASICS15" cuts the price to $46.74. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18, although most stores charge $125 or more. (We saw them for $3 less in our mention from almost three weeks ago. ) Buy Now
Tips
  • You Must be signed into your Rakuten account to redeem this offer.
Features
  • available in select sizes from 8 to 13
  • available in Black/ Directoire Blue or White Peacoat
  • Model: 1021A032