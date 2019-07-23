ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Black/Cayenne or Carbon/Carbon for $39.95. Coupon code "DNASICS20" drops that to $31.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $6 less in our May mention. Deal ends July 22. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $3.41 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- available in select sizes 7 to 14
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Samba pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DNASICS20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $18.) Deal ends July 22. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $3.41 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- available in select sizes 7.5 to 15
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in White or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "DNASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Deal ends July 22. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $2.97 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- available in select sizes 7 to 14
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger x Disney Unisex GEL-PTG MT Shoes in White/White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $51. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $2.97 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- available in select sizes 4 to 12
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39.
Plus, members bag $7.60 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's a low by $18.
Update: The points offer is no longer available, but this is a still a strong price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes 10.5 to 13.
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Sperry Men's Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Navy Horn pictured) for $20. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44, although most retailers charge around $99. Buy Now
- polarized
- 100% UV protection
- includes storage pouch and cleaning cloth
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "PRO30" cuts it to $169.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Lyons Trading Company via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in many colors (Red pictured) for $15.99. Coupon "APPAREL20" cuts it to $12.79. Plus, you'll bag $1.32 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. (It even beats our mention of two for $24 in June.) Buy Now
- You must be logged in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL.
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $33.
Update: The points offer has expired, but these shoes are still at a $33 price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 13
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's GEL-Quantum 180 3 Running Shoes in Stone Grey/Carbon for $38.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $31.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20, although most retailers charge at least $75. Buy Now
- available in sizes 6 to 11
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in Stone Grey/Birch or Light Indigo/ Feather Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Alpine XT Running Shoes in Grey or Peacoat for $49.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $39.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 15
