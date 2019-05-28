ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Kenun Knit Running Shoes in Port Royal or Mid Grey for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $43.99. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $7 under our mention from a week ago, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $14). Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you'll bag $4.73 in Rakuten points
Features
  • available in select sizes 8 to 13