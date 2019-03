Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Gel-Craze TR 4 Training Shoes in Black/White for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to. Plus, you'll receive $7.75 in Rakuten Super Points. (It's free to sign up.) With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $18 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $26. They're available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13.