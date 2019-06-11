New
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Gel-Craze TR 4 Training Shoes in Black/White for $32.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $26.39. With free shipping, that's $6 under our March mention (although that included Rakuten points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best today by $34.) Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- most sizes 7.5 to 12
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
ASICS Asics Men's GEL-Contend 4 Wide Running Sneakers
$35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Asics Men's GEL-Contend 4 Wide Running Sneakers in Silver/Blue/Black for $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes
$32
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes in Carbon/Red Alert for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and wide sizes from 8 to 13
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Clarks Men's Limited Edition Chukka Boots
$30
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Limited Edition Bushacre Chukka Boots in Corduroy for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 9 to 11
Finish Line End of Season Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $75
Finish Line continues to take up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Lucky Brand Men's Mason Leather Chukka Boots
$40 $125
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Lucky Brand Men's Mason Leather Chukka Boots in several colors (British Tan) for $49.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 8.5 to 13
Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Rakuten
Extra 20%
free shipping
Save on a variety of men's, women's, & kids sunglasses
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off a selection of Ray-Ban Sunglasses via coupon code "APPAREL20". (Items are already discounted by up to 70%; it's applicable for up to $40 off.) Plus, most orders receive free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon:
- Ray-Ban Men's Caravan Aviator Sunglasses for $54 (pictured, low by $32)
- Ray-Ban Men's Justin Wayfarer Sunglasses for $65.62 ($30 less than most charge)
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes
$38 w/ $6 Rakuten Points $120
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39. Plus, members bag $5.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 12
- You must be signed in to get the points.
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes
$30 $37
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- sizes 5 to 13
ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes
$28 $80
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $39. Deal ends June 10. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 4 to 12
ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes
$32 $40
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Samba pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $38.) Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- select sizes 7.5 to 14
