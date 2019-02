Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods offers the ASICS Men's Gel-Contend 4 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Silver pictured) for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 under last month's mention and the second-lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) They're available in select regular and extra-wide sizes from 6 to 15.