ASCIS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 6 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Phantom/Grey pictured) for $44.95. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $35.96. Plus, you'll bag $5.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw them with $2 more in Points a week ago. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Frequent Trail Running Shoes in Black/Piedmont Grey or Night Shade/Black for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the ASICS Asics Women's GEL-Contend 4 Running Sneakers in Silver for $37.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Patriot 10 Running Shoes in Black/White for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. Plus, members bag $4.05 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points and with free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Military Molle Tactical Hiking Backpack in Black for $28.90. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in Charcoal for $111.50. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $89.20. Plus you'll bag $13.35 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $14 under our mention from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $34.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Unisex 34 BTS Backpack for $19.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts the price to $15.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Women's GEL-Saga Shoes in White/ Black for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts the price to $27.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.05 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $21 altogether. Buy Now
