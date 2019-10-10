Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $42. (For further reference, we saw them in another color for $36 with $9 in Rakuten Points three weeks ago.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at JCPenney
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest per-unit outright price we've seen (low now by $29.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $6 under our January mention and the best price we could find by $16.
Update: The price has increased to $24.99 before coupon, $21.24 after. Buy Now at Rakuten
A $15 low and the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $7 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $34.
Update: It's now $24.99 before coupon, $21.24 after. Buy Now at Rakuten
