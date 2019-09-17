New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
ASICS Men's Frequent Trail Running Shoes
$28 w/ $3 in Rakuten Points $35
free shipping

That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Tips
  • Available in Black/Birch color in select sizes 7D to 14D (wide widths only).
  • Apply coupon "APPAREL20" to get this deal.
  • Deal ends today.
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "APPAREL20"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 3 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Rakuten ASICS
Men's Athletic Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
dino2269
D is the normal width for men's shoes wide width starts with the letter E usually E2 and E4. Also, every time you post a wide width shoe I am the first to click the link and buy them since they are so hard to find on a good deal.
1 hr 7 min ago