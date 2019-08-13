Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's DynaFlyte 2 Running Shoes in Black/Fiery Red for $49.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $39.99. Plus, you'll bag $5.85 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's tied with the best outright price we've seen, although we saw it for the same price with $12 in points last October. (It's the best deal now by $31, factoring in the credit.) Buy Now