Thanks to the included $5 in Rakuten points, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 4 Running Sneakers for $30. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. They're available in sizes 6.5 to 10. Buy Now
Thanks to the included $7.25 in Rakuten Super Points, that's $7 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Save on men's, women's, and kids' shoes and apparel Shop Now
It's $70 under what Footlocker currently charges for this style. Buy Now
That's $36 off list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal for Under Armour men's shoes in general. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes at Amazon Outlet, with prices starting at $6.13. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
Thanks to the included $5 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw them for $2 less in our July mention. Buy Now
