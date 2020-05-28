That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $29.49 shipping fee.
- can be assembled vertically as shelves or horizontally as workbench
- steel frame with adjustable shelves
- 800-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- particleboard decking
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Save on storage container bins, regular bins, hanging hooks, shoe racks, shelving units, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Use these long weeks as a chance to organize your home; save on shelving units, cabinets, pegboards, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35, otherwise the $5.99 shipping fee will apply.
Take advantage of savings on shelving, pegboards, cabinets, and storage racks. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on everything you need to spruce up the yard this spring, from lawn equipment to outdoor furniture, and decor like planters and fountains. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at $70. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
That's $19 less than the next best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- four square drive bits
- eight phillips bit
- nine slotted bits
- eight Pozi drive bits
- nine star bits
Select from a range of drills, saws, lawn tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most orders bag free shipping; curbside pickup may also be available.
Sign In or Register