New
Northern Tool · 55 mins ago
AR Shelving 36" x 18" x 70" 5-Shelf Heavy-Duty Garage Shelving
$50 $60
pickup

That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $29.49 shipping fee.
Features
  • can be assembled vertically as shelves or horizontally as workbench
  • steel frame with adjustable shelves
  • 800-lb. weight capacity per shelf
  • particleboard decking
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Northern Tool
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register